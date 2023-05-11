40% of women have some type of sexual dysfunction.
However, many are reluctant to get help. A lack of education and awareness plays a role, despite decades of treatment options for men's sexual health.
There is a clinic in Tulsa that attracts women from across the country. The Haven Center for Sexual Medicine and Vulvovaginal Health opened last year.
Their motto is "there is hope, there is help, there is Haven Center."
Dr. Corey Babb spent more than a decade delivering babies and taking care of women. Then, he pivoted to focus on women's sexual health.
"It was something that I saw the need for after talking to women over and over again," said Dr. Babb. "About how they get pregnant, they have a baby, and then they seem to be forgotten."
Rachel Burke is a patient of Dr. Babb's. She recently had her first baby last year, and had painful scar tissue from delivery. "I had been told that's normal, and things are going to hurt for a while," said Burke.
Burke said she was suffering, feeling as if she'd lost a part of herself. She says she was in a dark place when she arrived at the Haven Clinic.
"I had met Dr. Babb after going through pelvic floor physical therapy, trying to do every part I could to reduce that discomfort," said Burke. "I couldn't even use a tampon because it was too painful."
Dr. Babb listened to Burke's concerns and ran bloodwork. He listed out different treatment options and let Burke decide what was best for her.
"I needed a surgeon, and I needed someone who would listen and address it. Tell me yes, it's fixable, and yes, it's validly inappropriate and you should not have been left that way," said Burke.
Dr. Babb says the most common sexual problem he treats is low desire, and that's often due to pain.
"I always use the example, 'I don't want to shut my hand in a car door, because that hurts,'" said Dr. Babb. "If you know that being intimate with your partner is going to be a painful experience, why would you want to do it?"
One of the conditions Dr. Babb treats is vaginismus. It is a disorder when the muscles at the entrance of the vagina will literally close shut, either in response to pain or in anticipating of pain.
Dr. Babb performs a procedure that is so specialized that he is only one of four doctors in the world who has been trained in it.
"Literally, you see their brain starting to rewire itself, and we have patients cry," said Dr. Babb. "We've had patients almost have this huge emotional release, I get goosebumps, I get teary too. It's the best thing."
In the seven months since the clinic has opened, Dr. Babb has had patients travel from all over the world. His long-term goal is for the Haven Clinic to become the equivalent of the Mayo Clinic or Cleveland Clinic, a place where people know they can turn to for answers.
"I'm able to have a normal sex life again, which is crazy and amazing because I thought I had lost that," said Burke.