TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders are trying to figure out what to do about people stealing shopping carts and leaving them on the side of the road.
The city council discussed the issue during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. City leaders say it is costing manpower and hours cleaning up the mess.
Some city councilors felt the person stealing the carts should be held responsible legally, while others argued that the business should have to pay.
Other options consisted of giving an incentive to the business to take accountability for the carts. No decision was made on what will be done.
One of the main concerns is that the homeless population are often using the carts as a way to carry their valuables.
One business that got praise for how it handles carts is Cox Cash Saver near 62nd and Peoria.
Store officials told FOX23 many of their customers walk from home to go shopping and then take the cart home with them. Store officials say if they are not returned, they will go pick them up in a white van.
City leaders say they will take on the discussion again soon.