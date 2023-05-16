Flips, glitter and shiny trophies can be found at Twist and Shout.
Recently, Twist and Shout Tulsa’s cheerleading team, Exodus, won at the National Cheerleading Summit at ESPN sports complex in Orlando. The team won the medium level 5 senior coed division.
Dominique Willingham, Bailey Moore, Mckenna Parish, Nevaeh Prideaux and Madden Corley all competed on the team.
“We trained so hard leading up to Summit to compete and go against teams that we’ve already competed against,” said Parish.
The team explained they previously won the NCA Cheerleading Championship a couple months before the Summit.
“Towards the end of the year I feel like I really did grow very close bonds with this team. It was such a surreal feeling,” said Willingham.
The girls said it was tough to do two national competitions back to back, not to mention winning them.
“I’m sure a lot of us got concussions because of how hard we were practicing,” said Moore.
Twist and Shout hasn’t won a Summit competition since 2018.
“I just can’t wait to see the banner hanging next to the 2018 one,” said Parish.
Holden Price and Jon Rames coached the team. They explained the Summit competition was an invite-only competition, so their team was going up against the best of the best.
“I knew that this team could handle that, so as soon as we got the opportunity for a wild card bid we wanted to take it because we knew these kids would step up when they needed to,” said Price.
To them, it is clear what set their team apart.
“They put the hours in, they had extra practices, they worked really, really hard and just their sheer willpower to be great,” said Rames.
The team now has a shiny trophy and a banner to hang up in Twist and Shout’s gym.