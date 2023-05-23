Tulsa-based punk rock band involved in 'freak accident'

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, a Tulsa-based punk rock band were involved in an unknown accident on their way to Las Vegas.
CLIFFDIVER band members were heading to Las Vegas for the Punk Rock Hoedown in support of Punk Rock Saves Lives when a freak accident occurred, according to the CLIFFDIVER Facebook page.
"While we're not out of the woods one-hundred percent, everyone is alive and that fact is in spite of the odds," said a CLIFFDIVER Facebook post.
One of the CLIFFDIVER band members stated that more information will be shared at a later time.
"The guys really saved *each others* lives today," said a CLIFFDIVER Facebook post.
This is a developing story.
