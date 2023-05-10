TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Ballet is preparing for its upcoming Signature Series, that will lead the audience through many different emotions with its sixteen dancers.
From May 11 through May 14, the Tulsa Ballet is scheduled to perform its thirty-three-piece abstract Signature Series, which will be staged at the Lorton Performance Center.
One of the three choreographers, Jennifer Weber, says the performance is a message of hope for those who are in the beginning of struggles and finding happiness and strength through it.
Weber is also a world-renowned choreographer who worked for Juliet and a Tony-nominated play.
"It's a totally different experience to watch an abstract piece. You don't look for a story. You enjoy movement and music. You can laugh. There are no particular reactions expected from you in this kind of work. With the narrative, you always follow the story. So, it's a different kind of experience," said Weber.
Weber said the audience will go through every kind of emotion during the performance.
"There is the strength. There is the fun. There is something to laugh about. It's a fantastic evening," said Weber.
"If you go through very hard times and in the beginning, you really don't see the light in the tunnel and you think that nothing good can come out of it. Be patient, be patient. There is a breakthrough and you can do this," said Weber.
Performance times:
- Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 13, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 14, 2:30 p.m.
