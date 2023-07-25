TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa baby who weighed as much as a Coke can when she was born is now celebrating her first birthday.
Baby Jo was born in July 2022 at just 12 ounces. She stayed at Saint Francis Children's Hospital NICU for 142 days, until she was finally able to leave in December.
One year later, Jo and her parents, Michael MacDougall and Carolina Gonzales, celebrated Jo's first birthday in the lobby of Saint Francis Children's Hospital on Monday.
"She loves being around her family and people and lights up when someone smiles at her," said Carolina, as Jo laughed and smiled in the place where she fought for her life for five months.
"She's got her first two teeth so she loves chewing on everything," said Michael.
Michael and Carolina said Jo is a happy and easy baby.
Dr. Rachel Everette, who was with Jo during her NICU stay, said she's a miracle.
"It was very surreal because Jo was so tiny, I didn't expect her to live. But she came out with a little cry," recalled Everette. "She came out fighting from the beginning."
Michael and Carolina said they were happy to see everyone who gathered to celebrate Jo's birthday.
"I cant believe it. From where we started to where we are, it's amazing," said Michael. "It took so many people so long, I mean we were here 142 days and didn't even see everyone, but so many people, so many doctors ... It was so great that we could celebrate here with the people who made this possible."
"I'm just full of gratitude. These nurses and staff and everyone contributed to saving her life, and I don't think there's any way we can fully thank or convey that appreciation," said Carolina. "So it's really overwhelming to see all of our friends, those friendly faces that took care of Jo for five months," said Carolina. "And took care of us," added Michael.