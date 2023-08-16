TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation is partnering with the University of Tulsa's Oklahoma Center for the Humanities to share the history of the Cherokee Freedmen and explore the tribe's connection with Black slavery.
The exhibit is a part of the Cherokee Freedmen Art and History Project, established by Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Hoskin said he believes people will find the exhibit to be powerful.
The project seeks to expand Cherokee Nation's understanding of the Cherokee Freedmen experience and ensure it's included in the tribe's history.
This includes sharing how the Treaty of 1866 granted freed slaves in Cherokee Nation the same rights as native Cherokees.
The exhibit also covers steps taken by the tribe to remove Freedmen and their descendants of tribal citizenship and looks into the 2017 U.S. District Court ruling that upheld the Treaty of 1866 and reinstated Cherokee Freedmen as citizens of the Cherokee Nation.
"This exhibition showcases the journey of Cherokee Freedmen, illuminating an unwavering determination in the face of adversity," Hoskin said.
The exhibit debuted in Tahlequah at the Cherokee National History Museum in 2022, detailing the fight Cherokee Freedmen endured to take back their treaty-protected right to citizenship.
FOX23 spoke with Hoskin about the meaning and goal of the exhibit on Wednesday.
"I want people to come here to get a deeper understanding of the Cherokee experience, the Freedmen experience, and how all that fits into the larger American experience," Hoskin said.
University President Brad R. Carson, who is a Cherokee citizen, says that the University of Tulsa is proud to partner with the Cherokee Nation.
"As the region's premier institution teaching and examining the arts and humanities, The University of Tulsa is committed to supporting the diverse voices that enrich our city and our state," Carson said.
"We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship" at the 101 E. Archer Building is free and open to the public through Sept. 23, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 to 5 p.m.