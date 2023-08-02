TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is asking for help naming the school's new mascot.
TU posted a glimpse of the new character on social media, showing the mascot with a swirl on its head and blue sneakers.
"What do you think the rest looks like? Something old? Something new? Something blue? We can't wait to show you!" said the Facebook post.
The "Golden Hurricane" nickname originated in 1922 after several rebrands, including the Kendallites, Presbyterians, Tigers, Orange and Black, Tulsans and Yellow Jackets.
The mascot "Hurc" represented the school in the 1970s before later evolving into "Huffy" and most recently "Captain Cane".
TU said the new mascot will be revealed at the football team's home opener on Aug. 31.