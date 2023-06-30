TULSA, Okla. -- Around 8:10 p.m. on Friday night, Police officers and firefighters are responding to a roll over accident. A truck crashed into Nonni's Food, which is a cookie factory in north Tulsa near East Pine and North Harvard.
The driver of a grey Chevy Silverado reportedly fled the collision, but officers were able to catch him and take him into custody.
Tulsa Police say that they believe that the truck was possibly street racing when the driver, a man in his 40's crashed into the building. Investigators say the man was inebriated.
Tulsa Fire have deemed the structure safe and no injuries have been reported.