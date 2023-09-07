TULSA, Okla. − ”This is a tremendous pain especially for what would be considered a swatter call if we find no evidence to support there’s an active shooter,” said Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.
Panic caused by “stupidity” is how Tulsa police describe the fake active shooter call claiming to have come from inside Nathan Hale High School.
We brought you breaking news coverage throughout the afternoon as police rushed in to clear the school.
Armed with rifles law enforcement rushed inside Nathan Hale after a 911 call about an active shooting inside. Parents, also hearing the threat, got to the school as fast as they could.
“I was wondering if my daughter was okay,” said Amanda Fry.
Amanda Fry says she saw a flood of police heading to the school and felt like something bad was happening. She was so scared—she was afraid to text her daughter—fearing if the threat was real---it would point a target at her daughter.
“I thought that if she was hiding or something like that, you hear of all these school shooting all the time and the worst stuff is going through your mind,” said Fry.
An all too familiar fear parents say they’re tired of living with. Adam Loyd has twin tenth graders. He says he got a text from one of them that the school was on lock down.
“I’m tired of this. Tired of worrying every day that my kids are going to get hurt, you know,” said Loyd.
After a floor by floor and room by room search—TPD gave the all clear about two hours after the threatening phone calls.
“We can tell this to the parents none of your children are in harm’s way now and they weren’t before except for the stupidity of whoever’s calling. The person who called, has created a dangerous situation because of panic,” said Cpt. Meulenberg.
Police are actively investigating who made the call. No one has been arrested or detained.