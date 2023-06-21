TULSA, Okla. — It may be inconvenient to have a tree on your roof while you wait for a tree removal service to remove it but the experts say doing it yourself could cause you to crush your foot, lose the whole roof, or your life.
FOX23 spoke with Brad Pippin, who owns Top Notch Tree Service, about the importance of waiting for a tree removal service to help.
“One wrong cut could cost you more damage or cost you your life. That’s just the reality of it," said Pippin. "We’re out here everyday and we take every precaution to not cause any more damage but more importantly, I want my guys to go home at the end of the day and nobody to be hurt.”
For smaller jobs, like cleaning green waste off of your lawn, he says most people can handle the smaller jobs or wait for the city crews to remove it.
“We’re just not going to have time," Pippin says. "We’re pulling trees out of roofs, out of houses and out of buildings for at least the next month.”
He says there are also financial concerns for trying to get a tree off of your house on your own.
“I’m sure if your insurance company finds out that you were doing it and you cause more damage, there might be a problem in claiming that insurance.”
As for the forecasted rain, Pippin says his crews will work through it, unless it starts lightning.
He says he hopes it is really quick so they do not fall farther behind.