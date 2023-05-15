TULSA, Okla. — A train was stopped on the tracks for hours in north Tulsa after police said a woman got too close to the train and got hit.
The train was blocking lanes Monday morning on North Harvard Avenue just south of East Pine Street. The train began moving again around 6:50 a.m.
Police said the train hit a woman around 3 a.m. after she reportedly tried to flag it down. The train's conductor hit the brakes, but the woman stayed on the tracks and was hit.
She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.