HENRYETTA, Okla. — What started as a search for two missing girls ended with seven bodies found on a Henryetta property.
FOX23 spoke with Ashleigh and Justin Webster while the search was still active for their 14-year-old daughter Ivy Webster and her friend 16-year-old Brittany Brewer.
"Ivy just had her 14th birthday, so she brought the money she wanted to spend. So they went out and they were spending the night with Brittany and Tiffany over at Holly and Jesse McFadden's house," said Justin Webster.
They say the girls spent the night with friends at the McFaddens', where Holly and Jesse lived with Holly's three kids.
Ivy's parents called 911 when the girls never came home around the time they were supposed to.
An emergency alert went out and as law enforcement searched for the girls, the Websters learned Jesse McFadden is a convicted rapist.
"He's a pedophile and people need to know, they need to find him. Lock him up. He should not have been out to do this. He should not have been out. It's our justice system that needs to be harder," said Justin Webster.
Just after FOX23 spoke with Ivy's parents, the Okmulgee County Sheriff called a press conference.
"We arrived out here with a search warrant and we've located seven bodies," said Sheriff Eddy Rice.
Rice would not identify the bodies but said the search for the girls was over.
FOX23 asked Rice if the missing girls were two of the seven bodies found.
"We believe we have found the missing persons. We're just waiting for the M.E." said Rice.
Court records show McFadden went to prison for rape in 2003 and was released in 2020. Records also show while in prison, he was accused of sexting a child and charged with soliciting child porn.
He was set to stand trial for those charges the same day the seven bodies were found, but he never showed up to court.
"Our hearts go out to the family and friends and schoolmates and this is just a tragedy," said Rice.