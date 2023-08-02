TULSA, Okla. − In a FOX23 investigation, we are learning about a program run by a group called the Confucius Institute, which is under scrutiny.
There are reports that the institute receives money from the Communist Party in China.
One of the programs tied to the institute is within Tulsa Public Schools. It's the Chinese Language Program at Booker T. Washington High School.
Indiana Congressman Jim Banks sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education, sharing his concerns about the institute. In his letter, Rep. Banks said he believes the group funnels pro-Chinese, Communist propaganda to American students.
Documents said the concerns are connected to a recent report published by Parents Defending Education, which describes millions of dollars flowing from the People's Republic of China into America's public schools.
Rep. Banks is calling on the Dept. of Education to do an audit, to search for foreign funding.
Last year, the TPS School Board approved Confucius Classroom Training with a program out of Texas. FOX23 interviewed TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist about the program at Booker T. Washington.
During the interview, Dr. Gist said politicians are using this as a scare tactic.
District officials say teacher salaries and resources were paid by Tulsa Public Schools. "Students benefiting from our teacher's supplementary professional development with the International Leadership of Texas have achieved high honors in the past year, including placing in the Oklahoma Chinese Speech competition and the National Chinese Speech Contest."
TPS Board Member E'Lena Ashely was the only board member, at the time, to express concern. Ashley was also the only board member to vote against it.