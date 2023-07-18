TULSA, Okla. − When the first bell rings this fall semester at Tulsa Public Schools, hundreds of students will be where they need to be because a school bus got them there.
Tulsa Public Schools starts back on August 17.
The district hopes to fill 26 bus driver positions in just a couple of weeks. The position is evergreen, meaning they hire bus drivers all year.
“We feel that the operations team is kind of the backbone to Tulsa Public Schools. Our bus drivers, they’re the first to see our students every morning,” said Sue Ann Bell, TPS facilities director of maintenance and plant operations.
Bell said now is the perfect time to apply because of the benefits.
“With the $2.00 an hour increase across the board with the ops team, we are very competitive with our salaries, and we just ask that for people to come and check us out,” she added.
“We’ve gotten a few more drivers in but not as many as we’d like. We have about over 110 routes that we need to get covered,” said Stephen Elliot, TPS transportation customer service manager.
With 110 routes to safely transport students to class and back home, the TPS district provides a pathway to commercial driver’s license certification.
“We train people how to get their CDL’s with class B endorsement, with their passenger endorsement and their school bus endorsement,” Elliot said.
“You know, you’re driving a vehicle that weighs about 30-thousand pounds and then you have anywhere from 25 to 40 kids behind you. You know, so you’re trying to pay attention to the road and you’re also trying to pay attention to the students,” Elliott added.
Applicant Darrin McGee has been driving a truck for the last 18 years.
He knows that he can get certifications to safely drive students from point A to point B.
“Couple more tests because I’m class A but I don’t have the bus, I never transferred to kids, so I need a couple more certifications,” McGee said.
He said the job would be better overall for his schedule.
“I would get to come home more. I’m never out like two months at a time now. Work 18 hours here, I get to go home,” McGee added.
To apply at Tulsa Public Schools, click here.