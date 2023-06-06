TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa police are searching for a thief after a man's car was stolen at gunpoint this morning.
Officers were called to a home near N. Xanthus and E. 49th Street North around 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, who said he was dropping off a friend when the suspect approached him.
The victim was chased down the street, and said the suspect shot at him during the chase.
The suspect eventually stole the car, which has been described as a 2010 silver Buick model. No other information, including tag information, was released.
If you have any information, call Tulsa police.