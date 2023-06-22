TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) say criminals have been taking advantage of Tulsa businesses without power.
Police say Metro Cellular on east Admiral was burglarized twice in one day, after busting a door lock.
Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, TPD got a call about two men breaking into the cell phone shop.
Officers say they found the door busted down and a man, Joseph Rushing, nearby. They say he had a bluetooth speaker believed to have come from the shop, he then admitted to the crime.
Officers were unable to find the other man involved in the break-in.
Rushing was arrested on complaints of second degree burglary after a previous felony conviction.
Less than twenty-four hours later at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, police again responded to a burglary call at the same store and found the shattered side window.
Police say they found Pedro Gayton-Torres standing next to a trashcan full of boxes and iPhones.
Officers arrested Gayton-Torres on complaints of second degree burglary and obstructing a police officer.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says an increased police presence in areas without power is helping officers catch criminals red handed.
It doesn't matter if its a business area or a residential area. We are in those areas, and we are there to quickly respond to any type of calls that may come in, or in a proactive manner. we are going to look for individuals out prowling around unpowered structures, attempting to exploit people," said Chief Franklin.
Police say if you know about any break-ins to call crime stoppers at 918-596-cops.