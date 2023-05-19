TPD participates in 2023 PieceWalk, helping support the Autism Foundation

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department walked in the 2023 PieceWalk to benefit the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma.
The event featured 48 teams, raising more than $40,000 to help support the foundation.
Sgt. Woods with TPD is heavily involved in the autism community.
In 2021, he helped create the Tulsans with Disabilities Awareness Program (T-DAP) to ensure better police response to those with special needs.
The goal of T-DAP is to increase trust and improve community safety as part of a comprehensive strategy to improve police response, interaction, and communication with disabled persons.
In 2022, Woods hosted a class at the police academy called "Interactions with Autism Spectrum Disorder."
This class was an offered elective scenario-based course for officers to help them learn how to recognize when someone may be on the autism spectrum.
The officers learned how to balance factual information and gathered interaction tips and de-escalation strategies when helping a person with special needs.
T-DAP has helped distribute how-tos to those who have autism and what needs to the driver needs to do in case of a traffic stop. They gave out envelopes that have instructions for the driver on one side and a notice for the police officer on the other alerting them the driver has autism.
They also adapted a 911 script to be distributed to families with members who are autistic that may wander from time to time. The script allows families and the responders to be prepared in case they need to locate the family member.
For more information about the PieceWalk, click here.
For more information about the Autism Foundation, click here.