TPD: man tries to break into ATM as the bank experiences outages

TULSA, Okla. − A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to steal from a bank without power.
Officers responded to the Prosperity Bank near 17th and Sheridan around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. A witness called 911, saying they spotted someone attempting to break into an ATM.
Two men were seen running away from the bank when officers arrived. Tyquan Mayfield was taken into custody. The other suspect ran off, despite using a K9 for assistance.
The men were unable to open the ATM, but a power saw was spotted near the machine.
Mayfield faces three charges; second-degree attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, and obstruction.
If you know anything about the crime, call 918-596-COPS.