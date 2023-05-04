TPD: Man hides 93 grams of fentanyl inside Pop-Tarts box

TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa man has been arrested after officers found 93 grams of fentanyl inside a box of blueberry Pop-Tarts.
Donovan Davis was pulled over for a traffic stop near Pine and N. 69th Avenue Wednesday evening. When officers approached his car, Davis admitted that his license was suspended.
He was also wearing an ankle monitor and admitted to having drug paraphernalia in his car.
Officers found the drugs stuffed inside the Pop-Tarts box during a search.
Davis was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, possession of a firearm under DOC supervision, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony (second offense), no driver's license, defective vehicle, and improper signal.