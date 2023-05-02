TPD: Man arrested for lewd molestation of a toddler, child pornography
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing child porn and sexually abusing a toddler while babysitting.
 
In April, Google notified the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children a person had uploaded more than 100 child sex abuse material, also known as child pornography, on the internet. 
 
After further investigation, Tulsa Police were notified as the Google account was linked to a Tulsa resident. 
 
Among the child pornography photos, pictures of an unknown toddler were posted. Police determined through the photos, the toddler had been sexually abused by a man in what appeared to be a hotel room. The man then took photos and posted them, among other images, online.
 
Officers wanted to find the suspect as soon as possible as they were assuming the victim could still be with him and in danger, and pulled all resources to eventually identify the suspect as Tristion Lee Almanza.
 
Soon after identifying the suspect, the victim was identified through social media. 
 
Investigators found the victim's mother who was able to confirm the identity of her child in the photos. She said Almanza had been babysitting her toddler the night the photos were taken. She said she had been living with Almanza at a Tulsa hotel during the time, as they had been dating on-and-off for the past ten years. 
 
On April 28, a warrant was issued for Almanza and later that day he was arrested at his workplace in Owasso. 
 
Police said they interviewed Almanza after his arrest, but will not be releasing the details of the interview. 
 
This is still an ongoing case, police said.
 
For those who may have additional information on this case or Almanza, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

