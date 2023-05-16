UPDATE (5/16/23) 8:42 p.m. — The Tulsa Police Department identified the suspect as Matthew Villarreal.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are responding to a shooting near 81st and Sheridan in south Tulsa.
Police said one roommate shot the other multiple times, causing the victim to be taken to the hospital.
The suspect called the police claiming he shot his roommate due to being fed up with how he was treated, officers said.
They had been living together for about a year before the incident.
Despite being shot several times, police said the victim is currently expected to live.
The suspect is in custody and police said they are not looking for anyone else.