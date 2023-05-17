TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 obtained the search warrant details for what was found in the home of a man who was arrested for having multiple homemade bombs in his car.
Daniel Charba was arrested after leaving several explosive devices in his car at a repair shop in April.
When searching Charba's home, police found:
- 19 explosives
- 2.5 pounds of flash powder
- 200 pounds of precursor material
Investigators have placed a search warrant for his phone, and they're going to try to find out what exactly he was doing with all this stuff.
He hasn't been federally indicted, but he likely will be in the next 90 days or so.
Ashley Stevens, the ATF Resident Agent in Charge, said many of the devices found could have harmed a lot of people.
"Some of those devices were large enough they would have been fatal," Stevens said. "Definitely could have caused loss of limbs, maimed or injured anyone in the vicinity."
Stevens said these bombs were all made out f Charba's home, explosives that could be extremely sensitive to heat and friction.
"If any of those things happen, it could ignite, cause injuries to your limbs, could be fatal even," she said.
Stevens said the purchase of the materials wasn't illegal, per say, but what Charba chose to use them for, very much was illegal.
"We just want to make sure we have an idea of what he was doing," Stevens said. "It's not necessarily 200 pounds of explosives, but 200 pounds of precursors that would allow him to make explosions."