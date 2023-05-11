TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is able to fight crime in the sky thanks to the Tulsa Police Air Support Unit and its two helicopters.
The Tulsa Police Air Support Unit has two helicopters in its fleet, a 2013 Airbus AS350 B2 and a 2019 Airbus H125.
The unit consists of a Lieutenant and seven Officers trained as Pilots/Tactical Flight Officers or Tactical Flight Officers.
FOX23 spoke with tactical flight officer and pilot Todd Harris.
The primary purpose of the Air Support Unit is to assist field operations. The unit responds to numerous calls for service, which include robberies, burglaries, stolen vehicles, vehicle pursuits, foot pursuits and suspicious persons or vehicles.
"I'm actually getting to live out my dream, I wanted to do it when I was younger," said Harris. "You get an adrenalin rush."
The unit routinely works with the Tulsa Police K-9 Unit assisting with locating and apprehension of suspects.
Another high-priority incident that the Air Unit assists with is helping to locate missing children and elderly adults. When requested, Air Support Unit will assist outside agencies in locating felony suspects or lost individuals.
The unit also takes part in community events, such as school functions allowing our officers a chance to interact with the public and show them the equipment and technology we have to help keep them safe.
"We're able to get the bad guys off the street, but we also help find little kids, help find the elderly," said Harris.
"Its a good feeling all around when you get to do stuff like that," said Harris.
In 2022, the Air Support Unit was credited with the apprehension of 439 suspects and assisted in seventy-five arrests made by patrol Officers. The unit recovered sixty stolen vehicles.
"When you get on the department, you want to help people and we do it a little different up here," said Harris.
In 2022, the Air Support Unit flew a total of 1,230 hours and took 480 calls for service while providing backup to Officers on 2,749 calls.