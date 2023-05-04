TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, Tulsa's Chief of Police Wendell Franklin discussed the deadly shooting rampage that is now considered a hate crime that left two innocent men dead.
FOX23 spoke with Chief Franklin about his message to the community.
"Our investigation has led us to the fact that, yes he did target those individuals and sought them out because of their skin color," said Franklin.
Carlton Gilford was charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill.
A new charge has been filed against Gilford for malicious intimidation or harassment, which the district attorney says is Oklahoma's version of a hate crime.
Chief Wendell Franklin also discussed with us the new developments.
"Does it make you sad that was targeting certain people? Just going to find certain people and shooting and killing them for no reason?," asked FOX23's Sara Whaley.
"Ya certainly, it certainly does. I think it begs the question of what was going through his mind in those moments because these people had zero communication with him. They didn't even know who he was. They probably never saw him when he pulled the trigger," said Franklin.
Last month, Gilford shot Lundin Hathcock in the back of the head inside the Rudisill Library and then did the same to James McDaniel at the QuikTrip down the road near Pine and Peoria.
Chief Franklin said it is a reminder that society is at its breaking point and we need to check on our loved ones, especially if they are in a disturbed mental state.
"If a person's mental state is declining, we need to intervene," said Franklin.
Gilford is being held without bond and his preliminary hearing is set for June 23.
