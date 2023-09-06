TPD arrest three men in connection to north Tulsa chop shop

TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa Police say they have arrested Robert Merrill, Keith Brown, and Michael Bledsoe in connection to a chop shop.
On Sept. 4, 2023, officers were called out to a car dealership near I-44 and Highway 75 to investigate a burglary.
The dealership showed the police video where two men broke in and stole a 2019 Ford F-150.
Just one day later, TPD responded to call about a stolen F-150 in the process of being stripped near North Yale Avenue and East Independence Street.
When the officer arrived to the location, a gold GMC was seen driving away from the stolen pickup.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and discovered the stolen F150 truck’s battery in the front seat of the vehicle.
Robert Merrill and Keith Brown were then taken into custody.
Michael Bledsoe was also arrested, believed to be connected to the chop shop operations..
A warrant was served near Bledsoe’s home also located near North Yale Avenue and East Independence Street. A large number of tools that were used to take apart vehicles were recovered.
Merrill was arrested for 2nd Degree Burglary, Larceny of an Automobile and Operating a Chop Chop.
Brown was arrested for Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony.
Bledsoe was arrested for Operating a Chop Shop AFCF and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle AFCF.