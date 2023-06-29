TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening to rob a local CVS and Reasor's, then getting away with some drugs.
Security camera video shows Joseph Womble tapping on the counter at a Reasons with urgency.
“He demands Wellbutrin and Adderall,” said Lieutenant Justin Ritter with the Tulsa Police Department.
Lieutenant Ritter says he passed a note to the pharmacy saying he has a gun.
“We don’t see a lot of that anymore,” Lieutenant Ritter says.
At the Reasor’s on 41st Street, on June 26, the person behind the counter listens then turns around to grab two bottles and brings them back to Womble.
“The clerk did the right thing. Do what the note says you never know if the guy really has a gun,” Lieutenant Ritter explains.
Police say Womble takes the bottles and then can be seen walking out of the store.
“It is on video and patrol responds and they get a good description of the suspect,” says Ritter.
Which came in handy a day later after Ritter says he did the same thing at a CVS on 15th and Utica. This time he was arrested.
“Officers saturate the area because they remember the robbery from the day before, so they are actually able to contact him on foot and arrest him,” said Ritter.
Ritter says what Womble did was uncommon but not for him. Womble did prison time in 2011 for a similar crime.
“Did ten years for passing a note at a bank and then gets released in 2021. Then does these two on the 19th and 20th of this month,’ he said.
When Womble was arrested police say they did not find a gun on him.He is charged with second degree robbery and has plead not guilty.