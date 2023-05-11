Thunder vs. Pistons preseason game to be hosted in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder will be coming to Tulsa for a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons in October. 

The team announced the game on Thursday. This will be the Thunder's 14th preseason game in Tulsa. 

The game will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. inside the BOK Center.

A certain Pistons point guard and OSU alum will also be returning to Oklahoma, Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham will be returning this season after a shin injury put him out late last year, only 12 games in. 

For those interested in purchasing tickets, click here or call 405-208-HOOP.

