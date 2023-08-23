Three young Oklahomans will soon grace a billboard in New York's Times Square!
Charlie, Jack, and Hadley will each be featured on the billboard as a part the annual National Down Syndrome Society's Time Square video presentation.
Hadley is from Coweta, Jack is from Fort Gibson, and Charlie is from Oklahoma City.
For one hour, 500 photographs of children, teenagers, and adults with Down Syndrome will grace the virtual billboard.
Hadley, Jack, and Charlie were selected from a pool of more than 2,400 entries. You can livestream the big moment at the NDSS Facebook page from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on September 9.
Declan is another young Oklahoman who will be featured in the virtual billboard. His mother shared this photo which is the one that will be used.
Jonathan Barnett is another Oklahoma who will be featured. His family shared the photo and said it is from his recent wedding to his high school sweetheart in March.