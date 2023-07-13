TULSA, Okla. − The three, currently-operational Amazon facilities in the Tulsa area are working around the clock to serve customers across Northeastern Oklahoma post-Prime Day.
“Prime is a time where it's all hands on deck,” said Delivery Station Site Lead Ashley Lastinger.
After you place an order, the process starts at the fulfillment center in north Tulsa which is run by about 2,000 employees. Products arrive daily, if not already there, and are sorted to put together orders with the help of thousands of robots and people.
At any given time, the facility has 28-million items inside. It will process 3-million items just this week for Prime Day which is double to triple the normal volume.
Eventually, technology selects the perfectly-sized box and provides the right amount of packing materials for your order to avoid waste and boost efficiency.
Next, your order heads to the delivery station on the south Tulsa, Broken Arrow line run by about 250 “Amazonians.”
Packages are sorted down to specific routes and then picked up by about 600 delivery drivers who drive as far as Bartlesville, Tahlequah or the Arkansas state line. A new cycle of delivery drivers arrives at the center every 30 minutes throughout the day.
The only other facilities in Oklahoma are based in Oklahoma City.
While it may seem chaotic, Lastinger told FOX23, "it is a practice for our peak season which is like the holiday season, so we test out new ideas, new efficiencies so that we can get everything out for peak.”
Amazon confirmed to FOX23 a second delivery station is set to open at the end of August in west Tulsa. This will ease demand on the station located on the south Tulsa, Broken Arrow line.