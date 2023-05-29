Those close to him celebrate the life of Kavin Ross, a Greenwood community leader
TULSA, Okla. — On a day of remembrance for fallen soldiers, Greenwood and north Tulsa are remembering the life of a community soldier, one who fought for answers for Greenwood.
 
This afternoon was the Celebration of Life for J. Kavin Ross, the local historian who led the way for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation.
 
Kavin was a man known for his wealth of knowledge.
 
Kavin Ross
"Everyone who worked with him knew Kavin cared about was the history and telling the story and finding the victims. That was it," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
 
Kavin loved Greenwood.
 
Earlier this month, he passed away from a heart attack. Now, Bynum said the community is working to make sure his stories, and the stories he knew, keeps on living through his work.
 
"We as a city are so grateful for this good man who started out recording history and ended up making it," Bynum said.
 
Kavin was a descendent of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. His father served in the Oklahoma House. Rep. Regina Goodwin said he followed his dad's footsteps by being active in the community.
 
Bynum appointed Kavin as chairman of the 1921 Graves Investigation Oversight Committee because who knows more than Kavin?
 
"The result of that work is that the story of Greenwood will be told and the victims will be found and there are people all around the world right now who are descendants will find out what happened and can have Kavin to thank for it," Bynum said.
 
Even when cameras were off, Kavin was working to find those graves.
 
"Kavin would literally be out in the weeds searching for graves and names when no one was looking and sneaking around," Goodwin said.
 
He will be buried Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Green Acres Cemetery. 

