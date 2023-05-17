TULSA, Okla. — A longtime Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) trooper is begging drivers to focus solely on the road after he was hit by a car twice on the job.
Imagine trying to do your job, but also constantly worrying about getting hit by a car. Sadly, that is what so many of our first responders deal with every day.
While working on the night of April 14, 2023, OHP Trooper Russell Callicoat said he pulled over on I-244 near Yale in Tulsa.
"On the shoulder once again, running radar, looking for intoxicated drivers, I saw a vehicle top the hill, crossed over the outside fog line, vehicle was going very slowly…at the last second," He told FOX23’s Julia Gorman. "I knew that there was not going to be a way for them to avoid me or avoid impact…once again got slammed into the back of my patrol car, again.”
Yes, again. This was not the first time someone hit Callicoat on the job. He said his car was totaled.
About 10 years ago, Callicoat said he was hit in the same area, just the other side of the highway. His car was totaled then, too. After that crash, surgeons put a metal plate in his neck. He said the driver was intoxicated.
This time around, Callicoat said he is dealing with a concussion, shoulder and neck injuries and possibly a heart valve issue.
After the crash, he said, "she was saying she was sorry, she said she was on her phone looking at Google maps, so she was using her cell phone while driving down the road, wasn't paying attention.”
OHP said the driver got a ticket for distracted driving.
"Every single person out here that works in the emergency services that respond to calls on the side of the road, you could probably talk to every single one of them, and they could tell you hundreds of stories, where you actually look down at your pants and expect [there] to be paint on your pants, that's how close they get to you," he said.
Callicoat is working to help fix the problem, not just for him and first responders, but to help everyone on the road.
"We're tired of it, I mean this has got to stop,” he told FOX23.
Callicoat is one of several troopers who teams up with local police in the ENDUI program. They teach kids about the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and using your phone behind the wheel. They also train law enforcement on how to handle these situations and work to top these drivers with checkpoints.
Callicoat also reminds drivers moving over a lane when they see flashing or hazard lights, or at least slowing down is not a courtesy. It’s the law.
When asked what the plea is to people to take this issue more seriously, Callicoat said, “I don't know, I honestly don’t know, I don't know what it would take.”
While he finishes healing, Callicoat is eager to get back to work. He has no plans to stop protecting families.
"We're not going to let up, we’re not going to let up, we'll keep enforcing the laws and just hopefully things will finally change," he said.