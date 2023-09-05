TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, state archaeologist, Dr. Kerry Stackelbeck and decendent representative, Brenda Nails-Alford spoke at a press conference today to announce the launch of the third excavation.
“Last October, November we conducted our second full excavation at Oak Lawn Cemetery. At that time, eight remains were removed from the ground and turned over to our forensic anthropology team and ultimately had DNA sent in for testing and submission of that DNA to our partners at Intermountain Forensics who are doing all of the DNA work on this,” said Mayor Bynum. “It's pretty remarkable piece of just modern technology. We don't believe that this has ever been done before, certainly not in the United States.”
Nails-Alford expressed her gratitude on the excavation processs.
"As a descendant, I just want to continue to share how grateful I am for the opportunities and to work with and to align with our our wonderful team members," said Nails-Alford.
Dr. Stackelbeck spoke about the area the excavation team will be investigating further called the African Potter’s Field.
“This was a location that we had not looked at before, so this was new and it was new data, new information,” said Dr. Stackelbeck. “With that test excavation at approximately 35 to 40 centimeters below ground surface. We started to encounter something rather interesting and different for us.”
Dr. Stackelbeck has described the discovery as, “singular bricks that were positioned to be just like standing upright rather than like laying flat. And they were consistent with locations that we might otherwise anticipate with a with a row of headstones for example. We left these these bricks in place, documented them in place, and then we continued our excavation process and then we exposed a second row of possible makeshift markers.”
Dr. Stackelbeck then confirmed that the team uncovered, “portions of three grave shafts. So this was a very brief test excavation. This was just enough for us to kind of get proof of concept of what was going on with that anomaly and determine is this a location that warrants additional investigation. We're going to be slowly exposing this area and the larger block excavation block, documenting it very carefully and then ultimately getting to a place where we have all the grave shafts exposed that we think are worthy of further investigation in this location.”
DNA is playing a massive role in discovering what took place during the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Mayor Bynum says that, “ultimately the goal of this from the very beginning is to find the victims and connect their remains with their descendants. To that end we have a little bit more news. There's been further there's been another surname identified with one of the remains and this involves burial 17. Traylor. The surname goes back to Louisiana and Bowie County, in Texas. If you have that surname and your family background, and you're from one of those places, please reach out to us at cityoftulsa.org/1921graves so that our DNA experts can follow up with you.”
The excavation team will continue their search for truths beneath the surface this week and FOX23 will continue the coverage on the Tulsa Mass Graves excavation.
“This is an extraordinary complex investigation. Every excavation we do, we get closer to finding these victims,” said Mayor Bynum.