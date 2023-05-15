TULSA, Okla. — This weekend the popular Ironman Tulsa triathlon event returns to T-Town and there are a lot of changes this year that you’ll want to know about as they will impact road closures.
First off, if you’re used to running on River Parks Trail, please note the trail will be closed on Sunday.
And they’ve moved the finish line to the heart of downtown Tulsa so you’ll have to be careful if you do plan on driving in downtown tulsa this weekend.
This is third and final installation of Ironman Tulsa, the city hopes to bring it back after the Arkansas River project is complete so they can host the swim portion in the river.
The signage is up, letting runners and bikers know that in just six days the River Parks Trail will become a part of the Ironman Tulsa marathon course.
Ironman Tulsa Coach Jessica Jones Lasley, who came in second overall last year said the marathon is actually her favorite part of the event.
“I love the run course because you see so many familiar faces and that’s really uplifting in something like this,” she said.
The marathon route, and the swim at Keystone Lake, are not changing this year.
There are, however, some venue changes this year. Transition Area 2 where competitors get off their bikes will be at East 3rd and South Detroit.
The Athlete Village has also been moved to East 3rd and South Cincinnati Avenue.
Also new this year, the finish line has been moved to South Boston between 4th and 5th streets.
“We’ve moved the finish line to give it that downtown appeal,” said Matt Stockman, the VP of Experience and Events with the Tulsa Regional Tourism.
Stockman tells us it's looking good, in terms of talks to bring it back after the Arkansas River project. The expected direct economic impact is in the neighborhood of $7 million and overall economic impact of $11 million.