TULSA, Okla. — The YMCA's HVAC system near 19th and Lewis in Tulsa was stolen and vandalized by thieves both this week and last.
On two occasions, the thieves returned to steal the HVAC units, first from the roof and later from the ground.
To date, six units have been damaged, totaling $70,000 dollars.
Senior Operation Officer Sterling Ramsey says the theft is causing unbearable conditions for their guests.
"It just really put us in a bad situation because a lot of the people in the community, families and our members really depend on coming to our facility and utilizing a lot of the services," said Ramsey.
Ramsey said the vandalism of their air HVAC units has affected some of their studios and private training courses due to the increase of the temperature inside the facility.
"Even though our members come in and enjoy having the opportunity to get a sweat and exercise, it's very unbearable with the temperature starting to increase and it makes those rooms a little bit more unpleasant to be in after exercise for sure," said Ramsey.
Ramsey says the center has taken extra security measures and expects the units to be replaced within the next three months.