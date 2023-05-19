Thieves steal over $350,000 in jewelry and money from Tulsa jewelry store
More News
Carolina's Jewelry and Repair, a family-owned business located near 21st and Garnett in Tulsa, was burglarized on Thursday night. Read MoreThieves steal over $350,000 in jewelry and money from Tulsa jewelry store
On Friday, Central High School in Tulsa unveiled a new mural installation featuring Tulsa Artist Arthur Haywood. Read MoreCentral High School unveils a fantastical literary-inspired mural installation
Tulsa Police arrested a man for a shooting records show happened in March. Read MoreMan arrested for shooting, robbing someone in March, Tulsa Police say
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is searching for an at-risk 28-year-old mother and her 19-month-old son. Read MoreAuthorities locate missing 19-month-old boy
More documents were submitted this week for the public nuisance lawsuit against the City of Tulsa over the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Read MoreMore documents submitted in lawsuit against City of Tulsa for 1921 race massacre
Lorene Bible is outraged after she waited all night but still did not see the man suspected to be the last person who saw her daughter. Read MoreMother of missing Welch girl upset she did not see Ronnie Busick released from prison
The FBI and other Oklahoma agencies are looking to identify a woman's body after it was found at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. Read MoreFBI identifies body found at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
FC Tulsa is hosting a free concert and festival before it takes on Memphis 901 FC Friday night. The soccer club is hosting its first "On the Green LIVE!" event at Guthrie Green, headlined by K… Read MoreFC Tulsa offers free concert before Friday night match
The Tulsa Police Department walked in the 2023 PieceWalk to benefit the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma. Read MoreTPD participates in 2023 PieceWalk, helping support the Autism Foundation
Philbrook announced their movie lineup for their annual Films on the Lawn event that takes place each month through the summer and into fall. Read MorePhilbrook announces 2023 Films on the Lawn movie lineup
The only living suspect in the 1999 disappearance of two missing girls from Welch has been released from prison. Read MoreSuspect in disappearance of Welch girls released from prison
Outdoor activities for the Special Olympics Summer Games in Stillwater were canceled on Friday due to inclement weather, Special Olympics Oklahoma organizers announced. Read MoreSpecial Olympics outdoor activities canceled Friday due to inclement weather
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record
-
Woman dies after falling off back of motorcycle
-
Jalen Hurts earns master’s degree from University of Oklahoma
-
Broken Arrow kidnapping and homicide victim found in bag
-
BAPD identify three people in custody in connection with BA homicide