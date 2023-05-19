Thieves steal over $350,000 in jewelry and money from Tulsa jewelry store
TULSA, Okla. — Carolina's Jewelry and Repair, a family-owned business located near 21st and Garnett in Tulsa, was burglarized on Thursday night.
 
The burglars appeared to have cut through of the strip mall where the store is located, then cut through the wall where the safe was kept. 
 
More than $350,000 worth of money and gold jewelry was taken, without the thieves ever setting foot inside the store.
 
On Friday, the mall had repaired most of the damage but moved ceiling tiles remained evidence that burglars had cut through the roof.
 
Pedro and Theresa Arroyo have owned the jewelry business for about 20 years and have never been burglarized in the past.
 
Their son, Pedro J. Arroyo, stated that his parents has never been burglarized in the past and that this incident may force them to scale back the business to just repairs.

