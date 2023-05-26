TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, the Oklahoma Blood Institute held a blood drive for a Tulsa firefighter that was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.
Harrison Moseby, a Tulsa Firefighter at Station 24, was diagnosed with Epithelioid Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the soft tissue, in March of 2022.
He is currently at MD Anderson in Houston, TX receiving treatment.
"The donations here today are crediting Harrison Moseby to help with his blood transfusions in the future," said Brenan Fulton, Director of The Mission Center.
The Mission Center partnered with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to ensure Moseby is fully prepared when he arrives back home.
"Moseby is a rare O negative blood type, which is only seven percent of the population," said Susan Addison, recruitment manager at Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Addison mentioned during the summer season and holidays it is a tough time for their blood supply.
"If you've never donated blood, or haven't in a while, Harrison and his family are encouraging you to go out and donate blood to make sure patients like him have the blood that they need," said Addison.
If you would like to donate blood to help your community, click here.