TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum in north Tulsa turned four years old Wednesday.
The museum first opened in 2019.
The house, located at East Independence Street and North St. Louis Avenue, is featured in the 1983 movie "The Outsiders," filmed in the Tulsa area and starring C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe and Matt Dillon.
FOX23 spoke to the founder of the museum, Danny Boy O'Connor, who said he's grateful for everything the museum has brought him.
"I always tell people, if we never made a penny here, I'm already overpaid, because the quality of friends I've made here, the support that I've got from Tulsa here, all the celebrities and all the bands that have come through and solidifying the relationship with the author, S.E. Hinton, and it's like, I should be paying you guys for the privilege to do this," said O'Connor. "It's been the greatest thing in my life to ever happen."
The Outsiders House Museum is open to the public most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person.