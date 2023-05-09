STILLWATER, Okla. — On Tuesday, Stillwater's McKnight Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2023-2024 season, including performances from the New York Philharmonic, Book of Mormon, Yo-Yo Ma, Martina McBride and more.
Stillwater's performing arts center has been bringing in big-name artists for four years, benefiting Oklahoma State University (OSU) students and the Stillwater community.
OSU's McKnight Center for the Performing Arts has seen artists like Tim McGraw, Bernadette Peters and the New York Philharmonic.
Oklahoma native Mark Blakeman is the Marilyn and Carl Thoma executive director of the McKnight Center.
FOX23 spoke with Blakeman about the impressive roster of performers they have hosted since its opening.
"One of the great things about our organization is the vision that was set by the leadership, including the university and also the McKnight family created the resources for us to be able to program artists and bring a caliber of performers to the McKnight center that normally wouldn't be able to come to a community of this size," said Blakeman.
Ross and Billie McKnight donated 25 million dollars to establish a performing arts programming endowment to bring high-profile entertainment.
While the big names get most of the attention, Blakeman explained this facility isn't just about ticket sales. It's about reaching the community.
"The mission of the McKnight Center is to inspire individuals through artistic excellence through shared, creative experiences and engaging learning opportunities," said Blakeman.
Five months after the opening of the McKnight Center in 2019, the facility sat empty due to COVID restrictions.
"The loss of momentum is really difficult. For an organization that just started building its momentum, we feel like we've had to start over in a way. The good news for us is that because of our business model is a lot different than a lot of other performing arts centers, we only shut down for a very brief period of time," said Blakeman.
During that time, they created digital content and eventually presented socially-distanced performances before returning with a full schedule in 2021.
FOX23's Ron Terrell was taken on a McKnight Center tour, which features three performance spaces and seating for up to 1,100 guests.
Everything right down to the light fixtures was chosen with acoustics in mind.
Its 217-seat recital hall, which he described as "The busiest space in the whole building," is utilized by OSU's Greenwood School of Music.
Many performances inside the recital hall are simulcast live to the LED wall at its outdoor plaza space, free of charge.
Some of the highest profile "Great performances" were in April when Garth Brooks played a pair of shows at the McKnight Center, one for donors and alumni and one for students.
"It was very special for the OSU community. It was absolutely huge. He was so much fun to work with and so pleasant," said Blakeman.
Click here to view the schedule for the 2023-2024 season.