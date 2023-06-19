TULSA, Okla. — Green Country is no stranger to thunderstorms with powerful winds.
The one that struck Father’s Day weekend met the qualifications to be called a “derecho.” This is defined as a long-lasting squall line of severe storms that produce winds of greater than 58 mph along a path longer than 240 miles.
The storms that struck late Saturday night initially formed in southeast Colorado. These storms grew into a complex that barreled eastward all the way through Oklahoma into the Ozarks.
A derecho like this is fueled by very warm, humid air. As the storm complex matures, cold, denser air surges from the upper levels of the storm downward, creating powerful outflow winds that propel into the warmer, less dense air at the surface. These winds are maintained by a rear-inflow jet of air that flows from that back of the storm and is brought downward by the cold pool of air within it.
Wind speeds tend to maximize in segments of the storm that bow outward in the direction of the squall line’s overall movement. These bowing segments are formed by the greatest push of air from within the storm.
That is why Tulsa faced some of the strongest winds with gusts topping out near 100 mph.
Northeast Oklahoma is one of the most prone locations in the country to derechos each year. They are most common in the late spring and summer, but can happen in the cooler months as well.
