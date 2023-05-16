TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department (THD) is studying statistics showing there is a higher rate of sexually transmitted infections (STI) in Tulsa County than the Oklahoma average.
THD Manager of Clinic Services Ellen Niemitalo said this high rate is disproportionately affecting certain zip codes, minority groups and age groups, specifically Gen Z.
Niemitalo said the health department is working on new campaigns to spread the message of prevention in the areas most heavily affected.
"We're looking at doing a combination of outdoor ads, even in places of business, like bars, social media, some audio streaming," she said. "Really wanting to get the prevention message to the people that really it's indicated for."
Niemitalo said spreading prevention awareness is a two part message. One; The message of condom use, specifically for those in less monogamous relationships who are at a higher risk of STIs and two; the encouragement of regular testing.
"There are four that we test for at the Tulsa Health Department, gonorrhea and chlamydia, which are the highest rates of incidents of those tests. We also test for syphilis, which is also showing an alarming increase and we do test for HIV," Niemitalo said.
She said the health department can provide treatment for gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis. For those who test positive for HIV, the department will refer to out treatment.
The cost for treatment in the long run, for those infections, is not cheap either.
"For Tulsa County, based on what the CDC estimate was, and the 2021 rates, $4.75 million is the cost for treatment and lifetime treatment of those STIs," Niemitalo said.
As these STIs are trending higher in Tulsa County, Niemitalo said many people can have an infection and not have any symptoms. This, in turn, causes a further spread if that person goes untested.
She encourages anyone who is at risk, to get tested regularly to diminish the spread of these STIs.
"Know your status, use prevention, use condoms and then again, get tested and if needed get treated," Niemitalo encouraged.
