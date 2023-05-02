Air traffic controllers are preparing to once again use a portable control tower at Tulsa International Airport after non-toxic mold was found inside the permanent control tower.

TULSA, Okla. − Air traffic controllers are preparing to once again use a portable control tower at Tulsa International Airport after non-toxic mold was found inside the permanent control tower.
 
Built back in 1961, the control tower at TIA has been plagued with problems over the past decade when it comes to its structure and functionality.
 
TIA CCO Andrew Pierini told FOX23 mold was discovered in the tower cab recently, and it will take around 10-days maximum for it to be removed. The tower cab is the part on top of the tower that gives controllers at 360 degree view of the entire airport property.
 
During the removal, controllers will not be able to occupy the permanent tower's cab, and that temporary portable tower will help them handle some operations like monitor runway clearance.
 
"This is another reason why we need a new tower," Pierini said when it comes to what seems like an ever-growing list of problems that are discovered in the aging building.
 
There is no firm start date for remediation to begin, but in the past during asbestos and mold removal, the Tulsa Fire Department and HAZMAT were called in even after cleanup was finished because the chemical residue smell was too strong for controllers to work in back in 2015.
 
The tower has also been known to be evacuated because of intense swaying during high wind events.
 
FOX23 was the first to report construction on a new control tower will begin early next year with a completion happening in 2026, just in time for the airport's centennial.
 
Delays to air traffic when the temporary portable tower has been used in the past have been minimal, but with the portable tower being parked next to the main runway, passengers will be able to see it from the terminal and out of their plane windows.

