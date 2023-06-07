TULSA, Okla. − Temperatures continue to rise, and it's important to remember car heat safety as we enter the summer months.
Just remember to ACT:
A: Avoid ever leaving children or pets in a car, even when the windows are down. When you aren’t in the car, make sure you lock the doors and trunk, and leave keys somewhere your child can not accidentally find them.
C: Create Reminders. When you are driving, put something in your back seat as a reminder so you never accidentally leave a child alone in the backseat. Set your phone, purse, wallet, keys, etc. in the backseat so you check before exiting the car.
T: Take Action. If you ever see a child left alone in a locked car call 9-1-1 immediately. Even if it is just for a few minutes the car can reach dangerous levels and be deadly to children and pets. 90 degrees can lead to the car being over 100 degrees in just 10 minutes. Over an hour and the car will feel closer to 140 degrees, which is deadly to children and pets alike.
Mild temperatures can still be a factor in vehicle heat safety. Temperatures as low as 70 degrees can turn into over 100 degrees after just 30 minutes in the car. Below is a graph of temps and how quickly you car can heat up.
Remember this all summer long! Have a plan in place so that you never leave a child or pet locked in a hot car. Even with the windows cracked, temperatures can still rise to dangerous levels within minutes.