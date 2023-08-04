Teenager killed in crash near Ada, OHP reports

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. − A 16-year-old girl was killed in a car crash outside of Ada.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old was driving on County Road 3610 Friday morning. She had two passengers in the car at the time of the crash.
Troopers say the driver veered off the road and over-corrected. The 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the car.
The driver and a second passenger were treated for minor injuries. Names of those involved were not immediately released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.