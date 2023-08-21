TULSA, Okla. − A 15-year-old is dead after a massive house party near Archer and Union.
Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Joshua Saldivar dead in the street.
Officers learned that more than 100 people were attending a house party in the area. Many of the party-goers were teenagers.
"There’s a group of a couple of hundred teenagers, from what we understand, between the ages of 15 and 19 the bulk of the grouping was there, so as would happen a large gathering of teenagers, some fight broke out and then after this fight broke out it escalated rapidly into people just firing guns, randomly firing guns in the air and then we have multiple people firing guns," Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said.
The family says Joshua turned 15 in May and had just started East Central High School last week.
"I don't wish this on any mother or father this situation our whole family is going through my children my husband our family is distraught he wasn't a bad kid he was only at the wrong place the wrong time I only want justice for my kid to catch the person that did this to him," Maria Guadalupe Hernandez, Joshua's mother, said in Spanish.
Joshua's brother, Angel, says Joshua was a good kid, who laughed a lot and was a hard worker.
"He was very respectful of people that's why we don't understand why he was taken from us," Angel said in Spanish.
"He's gone he died they left him laying we just want justice and we want to catch that criminal whos out there like it's nothing," Angel said in Spanish.
Another teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the chaos. He was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.
Due to the large number of people in the area at the time police believe there may be video of the shooting.
"We've got 15 to 16-year-olds, every single person past the age of 13 practically, has a smart phone that has video on it, we're also talking about a party, so it's inconceivable to believe that there's not video of this party and more than likely somewhere in this video could be our suspect," Meulenberg said.
Police are asking people to submit any video from that night here.
"There could be one little piece of evidence that they don't even know that they have, so we're just asking that they send it to us and let us evaluate that," Meulenberg said.
"You can be the hero by helping us figure out who this person is who did this crime, we don't even know at this point if it's intentional we don't know if it's accidental," Meulenberg also said.
"If anyone knows anything if anyone saw anything report it to help find the person that did this please from the bottom of my heart I ask this as a mother who's distraught over her son and just wants justice," Guadalupe Hernandez said in Spanish.
The family has also started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.