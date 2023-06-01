Teen charged as youthful offender after killing a McLain High School student
TULSA, Okla. — A now 17-year-old, who police said shot and killed a McLain High School student, is moving forward in the court system as youthful offender.
 
Ni'Avien Golden turned himself over to police in 2022. He is charged in the death of 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough and the injury of three others, including a 9-year-old, at the High School homecoming game. 
 
Golden's case went before a judge Thursday afternoon to determine if he will be tried as a juvenile or a youthful offender.
 
Golden remained in juvenile custody and wasn't in court. FOX23, however, spoke with Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless after the hearing. 
 
He said the differences come with sentencing. When someone is tried as a juvenile, the goal is rehabilitation. 
 
"The state announced in open court previously that we will be seeking adult sentencing. In other words, we're looking for punishments opposed to rehabilitation," he said.
 
The youthful offender status applies to minors who commit violent crimes but doesn't rule out being tried as an adult. 
 
 The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office says the teen is typically sent to a youthful offender program, which if successfully completely can mean a second chance in society. In unsuccessful, the teen could face prison time when they turn 18. 
 
 Court documents said the judge based his decision on the crime itself, saying it was considered "aggressive and violent."
 
Typically murder charges mean a teen is automatically tried as an adult, which is why it was such a big deal when a first degree murder charge and three shooting with intent to kill charges were dismissed in April. 
 
Golden now faces one second degree murder charge and three assault with a deadly weapon charges, which allows for the option of being tried as a youthful offender. 
 
Documents said Golden doesn't have a criminal history but was suspended in school for fighting and "his history of aggression does cause this factor to weigh towards a finding that the defendant should proceed as a youthful offender."
 
Golden has an arraignment hearing Monday June 5th, at 9:30 a.m.

