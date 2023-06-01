Teen charged as an adult after killing a McLain High School student
More News
Gov. Stitt sending National Guard Troops to Southern Border in response to Gov. Abbott's call for reinforcements
On Thursday, Governor Stitt announced he will send Oklahoma National Guard Troops to the Southern Border in response to Gov. Abbott's call for reinforcements as Texas responds to the ongoing b… Read MoreGov. Stitt sending National Guard Troops to Southern Border in response to Gov. Abbott's call for reinforcements
A now 17-year-old, who police said shot and killed a McLain High School student, will now be charged as an adult. It happened at the fall home coming game for the school. Three others, includi… Read MoreTeen charged as an adult after killing a McLain High School student
"We know Oklahoma is second in the nation for the number of women killed by a male intimate partner. We know that when women fight back, they go to prison at much higher rates than men who cla… Read MoreOkla. survivor bill fails to pass, fight for justice continues for all victims of abuse
Simeon Gipson, a 77-year-old Cherokee cyclist, is making the nearly 1,000 mile trip to the National Senior Games by bike. Read More77-year-old Cherokee man biking nearly 1,000 miles to National Senior Games
A budget shortfall has the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority seeking federal grant funding to build its new 11th Street Route 66 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route. Read MoreTulsa Transit Authority trying to secure funding for additional route
On Thursday, a former sergeant with the Grady County Jail was sentenced to serve probation, weekend incarceration and community service after using excessive force against an inmate. Read MoreFormer Chickasha jail sergeant sentenced for using excessive force against inmate
TFD released the video and within hours recieved a tip leading to an arrest. Read MoreTulsa fire investigators arrest man believed to set WYZE camera on fire
An Oklahoma man is in the hospital after Africanized Killer Bees stung him more than 200 times. Carlos Amos is recovering at Norman Regional Hospital after mowing his lawn this past Friday in … Read MoreOklahoma man stung more than 200 times by Africanized Killer Bees
A Tulsa-area GOP influencer and school advocate was previously arrested on burglary and stalking charges. Read MoreDA not filing charges against GOP influencer, school advocate arrested for burglary, stalking
Saint Francis CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson, Dr. Ryan Parker, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, and Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin spoke during a press conference Thursday afternoon to honor the lives ta… Read MoreTulsa leaders reflect on Saint Francis shooting, one year later
Since the event, Saint Francis has brought in comfort animals to help navigate through stress and trauma. Read MoreSaint Francis brings therapy dogs to patients, employees after shooting
Tulsa's water won the Oklahoma Water Taste Contest last week in Norman. Now that it has won on a state level, Tulsa's water will advance to a regional competition in Louisiana, then could move… Read MoreTulsans are drinking award-winning tap water
