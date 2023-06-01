Teen charged as an adult after killing a McLain High School student
TULSA, Okla. — A now 17-year-old, who police said shot and killed a McLain High School student, will now be charged as an adult. It happened at the fall home coming game for the school. Three others, including a nine-year-old, were also hurt in the shooting.
 
Police arrested then 16-year-old Ni"Avien Golden for murder and three counts of intent to kill. Golden's case went before a judge Thursday afternoon to determine if he will be treated as a juvenile or a youthful defender.
 
FOX23 spoke with Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless after the hearing that Golden was not present at because the juvenile detention center didn't send him over, but his mother agreed to proceed without him.
 
"When someone is treated as a child it's primarily based upon rehabilitation. Where as being treated as an adult or youthful offended for many reasons, one is also treated for rehabilitation as a youthful offended but the state announced in open court previously that we will be seeking adult sentencing. In other words, we're looking for punishments opposed to rehabilitation," he said.
 
According to Grayless, the judge ruled Golden will not be treated as a child.
 
"That defendant should be held accountable as a youthful offended for that purpose the defendant was what's called bounded over and should be standing trial as a youthful offender for those murder charges," he said.
 
Court documents said the judge's decision was based on the alleged offense committed was considered "aggressive and violent." Documents said Golden didn't have a criminal history but was suspended in school for fighting and that "his history of aggression does cause this factor to weigh towards a finding that the defendant should proceed as a youthful offender."
 
Golden has an arraignment hearing Monday June 5th, at 9:30 a.m.

