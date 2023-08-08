Team Oklahoma is heading home from the Little League World Series after a close loss to Louisiana.
The team was knocked out of the Little League Southwest Regional Monday after making it to the to semifinals.
Louisiana beat Team Oklahoma 8-7 in Waco, Texas.
The team posted on social media that they are heartbroken but they're thankful for all the support they've received.
"We are thankful to all our family, friends & fans for your support this past week. It was an honor to represent Oklahoma. This was an opportunity of a lifetime," read the post.
This year's team featured Carrie Weikel, the team's first female player in its 42-year history.
Louisiana will play Texas East Tuesday in the championship game.