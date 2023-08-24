TULSA, Okla. — Students at Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) showed their support for the district, ahead of an accreditation decision, at two rallies hosted by the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association (TCTA).
Students at East Central High School went a step further by taking part in a student walkout.
High school junior Skylar Luvan said she feels the district is in the spotlight for one big reason.
“Mr. Walters does not like our district very much. He’s not a big fan of it,” said Luvan.
Students gathered at East Central and Nathan Hale High School with signs that read, “I support TPS”, “Students demand what’s right” and “Our future, our education”.
“Student voices need to be heard. At the end of the day, we’re the ones being affected by this,” said one organizer of Thursday’s walkout.
While showing support for TPS, students say they’re also upset over what they’re hearing from State Superintendent Ryan Walters. They believe his actions sound more like threats.
“It’s not fair to us that decisions are being made for us without talking to us," said Luvan. "These people making these awful decisions, making threats toward these schools, they’ve already gone through school and they’re not having to deal with the nonsense and craziness in the world."
The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) ultimately decided to keep TPS an accredited district, with stipulations that they must correct deficiencies over the coming months.
TCTA released the following statement in response to OSDE's decision:
“We appreciate the State Board of Education for accepting the recommendations of the Accreditation Standards Division. This decision allows TPS to continue to address the noted deficiencies without a massive disruption to the education of students.
Our students face many barriers to a proper education that still exist, and those barriers are fought every day by some of the best teachers and support staff in the state. As always, the educators of Tulsa and across the state remain committed to working with parents and community partners in ensuring students receive the best education possible.”