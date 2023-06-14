TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is praising a good samaritan who helped deputies arrest a man accused of assault.
They said the witness saw a man attacking a woman in a car as they were driving down Hwy 75 from Owasso to Tulsa and called for help.
Robert Grayson was arrested by Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies and body cam footage was released.
In the video, you can hear deputies said, "You're under arrest for domestic assault and battery."
Deputies said the caller reported a car swerving and said Grayson was hitting a woman inside the car.
"He's able to see the male driver of the car is physically attacking a female passenger, just brutally kicking her, punching her, and the car's just all over the road," said Casey Roebuck with TCSO.
Deputies said the good samaritan followed the car to Tulsa, giving them a description of what was happening and where they were.
"He was relaying the location and what was occurring throughout the 911 call all the way from out in the county, where he called us, into the city of Tulsa, where the suspect was headed," Roebuck said.
Deputies said the victim tried to get out of the car at a red light near 39th and Riverside. Then the car sped up and the victim was thrown from the vehicle.
"At several points during this journey, the woman is just hanging out the window trying to get people's help, trying to escape the car," Roebuck continued.
Deputies caught up with Grayson at his apartment, but he claimed he was the victim.
On the body cam footage, Grayson can be heard saying, "look at my forehead and my face where she hit me."
Deputies said because the good samaritan saw what had happened, they knew the woman was not the attacker.
TCSO said the good samaritan did the right thing and helped them in a safe way, from a distance.
"He observed and reported and that is exactly what we want people to do," Roebuck said. "We want you to be our eyes and ears, observe and report to us, but do not put yourself in danger."
"I hope that this serves as a lesson if someone is bold enough to attack a partner in a public place like on a roadway," she continued. "They need to know that other people are watching and they are going to do something to help this person."